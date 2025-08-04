Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NET. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.88.

NET opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.53. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $211.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $8,970,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,282,726.25. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,351,063.50. This trade represents a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,062 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,530,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

