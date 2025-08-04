Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.88.

Shares of NET opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of -589.59 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.53. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $69.26 and a twelve month high of $211.27.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $8,970,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $65,282,726.25. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,382,465. This represents a 19.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 688,062 shares of company stock worth $121,498,887. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 9.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

