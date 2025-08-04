Clover Health Investments (CLOV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $468.30 million for the quarter.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $462.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.93 million. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.91. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clover Health Investments

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

In other news, CEO Conrad Wai sold 118,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $390,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,494,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,214.42. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.