CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) versus Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Head-To-Head Comparison

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fannie Mae shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fannie Mae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fannie Mae has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fannie Mae 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CNFinance and Fannie Mae, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fannie Mae has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 54.74%. Given Fannie Mae’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fannie Mae is more favorable than CNFinance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and Fannie Mae”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $805.62 million 0.06 $5.26 million $0.31 2.26 Fannie Mae $152.67 billion 0.07 $16.98 billion N/A N/A

Fannie Mae has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Fannie Mae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance N/A N/A N/A Fannie Mae 9.68% -34.69% 0.35%

Summary

Fannie Mae beats CNFinance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Fannie Mae

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, manufactured housing mortgage loans, and other mortgage-related securities. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae mortgage backed securities (MBS); purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also issues structured MBS backed by Fannie Mae multifamily MBS; buys and sells multifamily agency mortgage-backed securities; and invests in low-income housing tax credit multifamily projects. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

