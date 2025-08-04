Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $314.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.63 and its 200-day moving average is $259.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $209,279.62. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $3,486,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,702,833.92. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,183,340 shares of company stock worth $434,983,956 over the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Strategic Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 890.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.9% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 169.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

