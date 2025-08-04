Commerce Bank Cuts Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESE stock opened at $191.04 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.71.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Report on ESE

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.