Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 246.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,174 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 252,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 246,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chemed in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.75.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock opened at $418.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Corporation has a 1 year low of $408.42 and a 1 year high of $623.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $508.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

