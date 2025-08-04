Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $103,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $435.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.45. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

