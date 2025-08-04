Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 38,887 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.82% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $95,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.72. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

