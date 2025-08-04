Comparing Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) and Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Millicom International Cellular and Advanced Info Service Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 0 3 3 1 2.71 Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 0.00

Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus target price of $38.08, indicating a potential downside of 5.62%. Given Millicom International Cellular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Millicom International Cellular is more favorable than Advanced Info Service Public.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular $5.80 billion 1.20 $253.00 million $2.08 19.40 Advanced Info Service Public $6.06 billion 4.86 $996.14 million $0.35 28.31

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and Advanced Info Service Public”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than Millicom International Cellular. Millicom International Cellular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Info Service Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and Advanced Info Service Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular 6.20% 10.02% 2.57% Advanced Info Service Public 17.19% 40.64% 8.69%

Volatility & Risk

Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Millicom International Cellular pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Advanced Info Service Public pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats Millicom International Cellular on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance. The company also operates TIGO Sports for local entertainment; Tigo Money that allows its customers to send and receive money without the need for a bank account; and TIGO ONEtv for pay TV. In addition, it provides fixed services, including broadband and fixed voice; and fixed-voice and data telecommunications services, managed services, cloud and security solutions, and value-added services; and tower infrastructure and services. The company serves small, medium, and large businesses, as well as residential consumers and governmental entities. It markets its products and services under the Tigo and Tigo Business brands. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Advanced Info Service Public

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment. In addition, it provides international telephone, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels; and digital platform, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system service development, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and space, and land and building services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; mobile contents, application development, and digital marketing services; fixed-line services and data communication network services; software development services; online domain names; services of infrastructure development of fibre optic networks; and training and online advertising services. The company is involved in resale of mobile phone, voice over internet phone, and leased circuit services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.