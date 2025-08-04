Comparing Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) & James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) and James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hillman Solutions and James Hardie Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions 1.24% 8.73% 4.36% James Hardie Industries 10.94% 31.52% 12.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hillman Solutions and James Hardie Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions $1.47 billion 1.04 $17.25 million $0.09 86.11 James Hardie Industries $3.88 billion 2.87 $424.00 million $0.98 26.46

James Hardie Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions. James Hardie Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hillman Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hillman Solutions has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James Hardie Industries has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of James Hardie Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hillman Solutions and James Hardie Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 James Hardie Industries 0 0 8 1 3.11

Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.71%. James Hardie Industries has a consensus price target of $37.34, indicating a potential upside of 43.99%. Given James Hardie Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe James Hardie Industries is more favorable than Hillman Solutions.

Summary

James Hardie Industries beats Hillman Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments. It offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, and related accessories; and various fiber cement products for a range of applications, including external cladding, internal walls, ceilings, floors, soffits, fences, and facades. The company also provides fiber gypsum and cement-bonded boards for use in the timber frame construction, dry lining, DIY, and structural fire protection applications. Its products are used in residential repair and remodel, and commercial and residential new construction markets James Hardie Industries plc was founded in 1888 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

