Comparing Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) & CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Lifevantage pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lifevantage pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CONMED pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lifevantage has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CONMED is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifevantage and CONMED”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifevantage $200.16 million 0.79 $2.94 million $0.69 18.23 CONMED $1.31 billion 1.24 $132.42 million $3.53 14.80

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Lifevantage. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lifevantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lifevantage has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lifevantage and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifevantage 0 0 2 0 3.00 CONMED 0 4 1 0 2.20

Lifevantage currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 142.45%. CONMED has a consensus target price of $59.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.45%. Given Lifevantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lifevantage is more favorable than CONMED.

Profitability

This table compares Lifevantage and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifevantage 4.12% 34.67% 15.24% CONMED 8.31% 14.43% 6.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Lifevantage shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Lifevantage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lifevantage beats CONMED on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifevantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix. The company also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, it offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website and network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. It markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also provides battery-powered and autoclavable bone power tool systems for use in orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries under Hall surgical brand name. In addition, it offers general surgery products, including clinical insufflation systems under AirSeal brand; smoke removal devices under Buffalo Filter brand; endomechanical products, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in minimally invasive surgeries; and electrosurgical solution comprising monopolar and bipolar generators, argon beam coagulation generators, handpieces, smoke management systems and other accessories. Further, the company provides endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. It markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

