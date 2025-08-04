comScore (SCOR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect comScore to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $85.94 million for the quarter.

comScore Stock Up 5.5%

SCOR stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $27.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.11. comScore has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

