Connable Office Inc. Buys 2,962 Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 94.1% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,434,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,668,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 75.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after acquiring an additional 304,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 95.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,435,000 after purchasing an additional 293,089 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,850,000 after purchasing an additional 217,618 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 82.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 511,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 230,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,872. This represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 5.7%

Meritage Homes stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

