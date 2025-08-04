Connable Office Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,327,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.17 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

