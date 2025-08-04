Connable Office Inc. Sells 49,335 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,335 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $87.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.