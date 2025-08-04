Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) was down 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,235,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 397,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Lithium Metals
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.