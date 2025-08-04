Contrasting Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) & Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Beamr Imaging and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beamr Imaging N/A N/A N/A Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beamr Imaging and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beamr Imaging 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atlanta Braves 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atlanta Braves has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.97%. Given Atlanta Braves’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Beamr Imaging.

0.7% of Beamr Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beamr Imaging and Atlanta Braves”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beamr Imaging $3.06 million N/A -$3.35 million N/A N/A Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 3.45 -$17.96 million ($0.35) -127.26

Beamr Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlanta Braves.

Risk and Volatility

Beamr Imaging has a beta of 3.69, suggesting that its stock price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats Beamr Imaging on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors. The company serves tier one over-the-top platforms, content distributors, video streaming platforms, and Hollywood studios. The company was formerly known as I.C.V.T Ltd. and changed its name to Beamr Imaging Ltd. in January 2015. Beamr Imaging Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

