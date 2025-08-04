Contrasting Calix (NYSE:CALX) and Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) and Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calix and Quantum Computing”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $831.52 million 4.40 -$29.75 million ($0.40) -140.13 Quantum Computing $370,000.00 6,394.00 -$76.73 million ($0.48) -30.83

Analyst Ratings

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Computing. Calix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quantum Computing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Calix and Quantum Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 2 4 0 2.67 Quantum Computing 0 1 1 0 2.50

Calix currently has a consensus target price of $59.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.71%. Quantum Computing has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Quantum Computing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum Computing is more favorable than Calix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Calix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Calix has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Computing has a beta of 4.09, suggesting that its stock price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and Quantum Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix -3.09% -3.21% -2.68% Quantum Computing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quantum Computing beats Calix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services. The company provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Engagement Cloud, Calix Service Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application, such as CommandIQ for residents and CommandWorx for businesses; Calix Intelligent Access EDGE, an access network solution for automated and intelligent networks; and Calix Revenue EDGE, a premises solution for subscriber managed services. It also offers SmartLife managed services, including SmartHome managed services and applications to enhance, operate and secure the connected experience of subscribers in their home; SmartTown managed services that reimagine community Wi-Fi as a ubiquitous, secure, and managed experience across a BSP's footprint; and SmartBiz managed services that address the business networking and productivity needs of business owners with an all-in-one managed service. In addition, the company provides Wi-Fi systems under GigaSpire and GigaPro brands to be ready for deployment as a complete subscriber experience solution for BSP's residential and business subscribers. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Innovative Beverage Group Holdings, Inc. Quantum Computing, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

