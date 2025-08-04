Contrasting Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Genasys has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wag! Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genasys and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genasys -101.82% -166.96% -51.97% Wag! Group -29.17% N/A -58.54%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wag! Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Genasys and Wag! Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Genasys currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 231.26%. Wag! Group has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 9,255.51%. Given Wag! Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Genasys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Genasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Genasys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genasys and Wag! Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genasys $27.78 million 2.62 -$31.73 million ($0.64) -2.52 Wag! Group $70.51 million 0.03 -$17.57 million ($0.39) -0.12

Wag! Group has higher revenue and earnings than Genasys. Genasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wag! Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wag! Group beats Genasys on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software. It provides Genasys Protect ALERT, an interactive, cloud-based SaaS solution that is designed to enable SLED and enterprise customers to send critical information to at-risk individuals or groups when an emergency occurs using emails, voice calls, text messages, panic buttons, desktop alerts, TV, social media, and other; and Genasys Protect EVAC that enables responding agencies to determine and communicate the proper scope of a response or evacuation by replacing guesswork with data-driven intelligence; and Genasys Protect CONNECT, an instant communication platform that enables first responders and public safety personnel to collaborate and share information in a single space with text, videos, images, and audio from any location. The company also offers Genasys Protect ACOUSTICS, a mass notification speaker system with Genasys protect command-and-control software; and long range acoustic devices, such as acoustic hailing devices which are used to project alert tones and audible voice messages. It sells its products directly to governments, militaries, end-users, and commercial companies. The company was formerly known as LRAD Corporation. Genasys Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

