Contrasting Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ladder Capital and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $506.84 million 2.73 $108.25 million $0.70 15.53 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $55.80 million 1.59 $11.97 million ($0.55) -4.95

Profitability

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ladder Capital and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 20.05% 7.07% 2.24% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -11.62% 14.65% 1.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.1%. Ladder Capital pays out 131.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ladder Capital and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 0 2 1 3.33 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 1 1 3.00

Ladder Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.30%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities, U.S. treasury and agency, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.