Contrasting Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) & SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP)

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) and SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mayville Engineering and SU Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $581.60 million 0.58 $25.97 million $1.08 15.18 SU Group $23.43 million 0.44 $1.37 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mayville Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than SU Group.

45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of SU Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mayville Engineering and SU Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 4.09% 9.30% 4.93% SU Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SU Group has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mayville Engineering and SU Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 2 2 0 2.50 SU Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.16%. Given Mayville Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than SU Group.

Summary

Mayville Engineering beats SU Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About SU Group

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services. The company also engages in the design, supply, installation, maintenance, and testing and commissioning of various security systems. In addition, it offers threat detection systems, including X-ray machines, trace detection products, metal detectors, and mail screening machines; traffic and pedestrian control systems, such as traffic control system, automatic fare control systems, turnstiles, automatic door system, and people counting systems; and extra-low voltage systems comprising closed-circuit television, access control, public address, and building management systems to commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties. Further, the company provides screening services, such as the detection of explosives, and incendiary devices in air cargo consignment and detection of dangerous goods through threat detection systems by screeners; and training courses for basic security services, mandatory basic safety, and training revalidation courses. Additionally, it offers equipment leasing services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SU Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Exceptional Engineering Limited.

