Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $19.51 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 10.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $19,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $75.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $79.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.