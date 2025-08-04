Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.