Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $36.41.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,209,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 786,230 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,515,000 after buying an additional 315,749 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

