Crexendo (CXDO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Crexendo to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter.

Crexendo Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $153.86 million, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 0.98. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Crexendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Insider Transactions at Crexendo

In other Crexendo news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 392,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $1,923,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 445,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,375.50. The trade was a 46.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 406,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

