Critical Analysis: Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) vs. Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oriental Land and Civeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 1 0 0 2.00 Civeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Civeo has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.30%. Given Civeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Civeo is more favorable than Oriental Land.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

81.4% of Civeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Civeo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oriental Land and Civeo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $4.46 billion 8.54 $819.46 million $0.52 40.71 Civeo $682.12 million 0.44 -$17.07 million ($2.43) -9.81

Oriental Land has higher revenue and earnings than Civeo. Civeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oriental Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Oriental Land has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civeo has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and Civeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land 18.27% 13.22% 8.95% Civeo -5.25% -12.76% -6.69%

Summary

Oriental Land beats Civeo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a shopping complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; and Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort. It is also involved in the land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Urayasu, Japan.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs. It offers food, housekeeping, and maintenance services, as well as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics services, and camp management services. In addition, the company provides development activities for workforce accommodation facilities, including site selection, permitting, engineering and design, manufacturing management, and site construction services, as well as lodging and catering services. It serves oil, mining, engineering, and oilfield and mining service companies. Civeo Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

