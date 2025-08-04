Critical Contrast: Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) and CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tofutti Brands and CIMG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tofutti Brands $8.82 million 0.44 -$860,000.00 ($0.15) -5.00 CIMG $1.93 million 4.39 -$8.97 million ($7.37) -0.03

Tofutti Brands has higher revenue and earnings than CIMG. Tofutti Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIMG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

5.1% of Tofutti Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of CIMG shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Tofutti Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CIMG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tofutti Brands has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIMG has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tofutti Brands and CIMG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tofutti Brands -8.77% -22.85% -18.67% CIMG N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CIMG beats Tofutti Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc. engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products. It sells its products through independent unaffiliated food brokers to distributors, as well as on a direct basis to retail chain accounts or to warehouse accounts that directly service chain accounts. Tofutti Brands, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Cranford, New Jersey.

About CIMG

CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

