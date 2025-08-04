Critical Contrast: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) vs. Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of TransUnion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Experian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransUnion and Experian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 1 4 10 0 2.60 Experian 0 1 0 1 3.00

Profitability

TransUnion currently has a consensus price target of $112.46, indicating a potential upside of 22.23%. Given TransUnion’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TransUnion is more favorable than Experian.

This table compares TransUnion and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 8.99% 16.08% 6.47% Experian N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

TransUnion has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Experian has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransUnion and Experian”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion $4.18 billion 4.28 $284.30 million $2.00 46.01 Experian $7.52 billion 6.38 $1.17 billion N/A N/A

Experian has higher revenue and earnings than TransUnion.

Dividends

TransUnion pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. TransUnion pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransUnion has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk. This segment serves various industry vertical markets, including financial services, technology, commerce and communications, insurance, media, services and collections, tenant and employment, and public sectors. The International segment offers credit reports, analytics, technology solutions, and other value-added risk management services; consumer services, which help consumers to manage their personal finances; consumer credit reporting, insurance and auto information solutions, and commercial credit information services. It serves customers in financial services, retail credit, insurance, automotive, collections, public sector, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services. It also owns, create, and develops analytics, predictive tools, sophisticated software, and platforms; credit risk, fraud prevention, identity management, customer service and engagement, account processing, and account management services; data analysis, and research and development services. In addition, the company provides credit education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, and online educational tools. It serves its customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecoms and utility, insurance, media and technology, and other industries, as well as government and public sectors. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.