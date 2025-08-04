Critical Review: United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) and Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

Risk & Volatility

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Cement has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Monarch Cement”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $317.72 million 8.93 $108.84 million $4.36 22.71 Monarch Cement $268.05 million 3.24 $66.05 million $14.22 16.67

Dividends

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Cement. Monarch Cement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United States Lime & Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Monarch Cement pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. United States Lime & Minerals pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monarch Cement pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Monarch Cement shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Monarch Cement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 35.57% 24.99% 22.78% Monarch Cement 20.30% 13.45% 11.93%

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Monarch Cement on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma. The Monarch Cement Company was founded in 1908 and is based in Humboldt, Kansas.

