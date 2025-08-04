Critical Survey: Gartner (NYSE:IT) and Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) and Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gartner and Pagegroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner 1 2 4 0 2.43 Pagegroup 0 3 0 1 2.50

Gartner presently has a consensus price target of $482.57, suggesting a potential upside of 46.86%. Given Gartner’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gartner is more favorable than Pagegroup.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner 19.82% 96.70% 13.68% Pagegroup N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gartner and Pagegroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gartner and Pagegroup”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner $6.30 billion 4.01 $1.25 billion $16.07 20.45 Pagegroup $2.22 billion 0.54 $36.35 million N/A N/A

Gartner has higher revenue and earnings than Pagegroup.

Risk and Volatility

Gartner has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagegroup has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Gartner shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Gartner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gartner beats Pagegroup on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts. The Conferences segment offers executives and teams in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market-leading research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand. The company also provides recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees, temporary, or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

