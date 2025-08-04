Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching – August 1st

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, BTCS, and Cellebrite DI are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves blockchain and digital currencies—this includes cryptocurrency miners, trading platforms, and firms holding significant crypto assets. Unlike owning cryptocurrencies directly, these stocks trade on regulated exchanges and are subject to traditional market hours and securities laws. By investing in them, shareholders gain exposure to the crypto sector without holding tokens themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.44. 40,179,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,657,586. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $113.44. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLXY traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. 5,011,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,653. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $33.17.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,105,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,586,971. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $473.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,824. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,769,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,714,738. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $666.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.45. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

NASDAQ BTCS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 3,043,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of CLBT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.89. 443,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

