Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

NYSE:CWK opened at $11.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price objective on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,821.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 264,855 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 136,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

