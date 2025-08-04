Cwm LLC Acquires 398 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Renasant by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $17,088,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

