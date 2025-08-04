Cwm LLC Buys 44,776 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 2,609.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.96. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 184.37%. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Profile

(Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.