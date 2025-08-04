Cwm LLC Buys 516 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,138,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 143,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

