Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 792 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after buying an additional 60,730 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,846,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

