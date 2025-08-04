Cwm LLC Grows Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 20,997.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 797.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAT stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.45. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

