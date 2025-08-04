Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Adient by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Adient by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Adient by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE:ADNT opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Adient has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADNT

Adient Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.