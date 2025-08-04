Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,004.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 106.36% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

