Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 303.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 101,526 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 56,154 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 674,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 291,550 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 662,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $284.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 419,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,594.05. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

