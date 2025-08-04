Cwm LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 2,966.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NECB. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

NECB stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 28.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.