Cwm LLC Has $41,000 Position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Knowles by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 66,202 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 46.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Knowles by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $1,148,981.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,319.44. The trade was a 45.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,683.50. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,675 shares of company stock worth $1,454,032. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Down 2.3%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of KN opened at $19.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Knowles Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on KN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Knowles

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.