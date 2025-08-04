Cwm LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,936,000 after buying an additional 246,726 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,969,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,897,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Interface by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after buying an additional 69,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Interface by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after buying an additional 404,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $392,206.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,059.88. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Interface from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $24.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $375.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Interface had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Interface’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

