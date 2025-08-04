Cwm LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 183.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 4,271.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 40.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omega Flex

In other Omega Flex news, Chairman Kevin R. Hoben sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $30,666.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 898,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,716.15. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Omega Flex Stock Down 2.2%

Omega Flex stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.52 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 20.55%.

Omega Flex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

