Cwm LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ichor by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ichor by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after buying an additional 250,383 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 53,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $661.25 million, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,114.84. The trade was a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

