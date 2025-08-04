Cwm LLC Increases Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 278.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,553,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2,999.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 2,437,613 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 1,504,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $2.59 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $431.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $435.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.21 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 16.54%.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.12%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.