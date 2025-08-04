Cwm LLC Increases Stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,917,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Business Financial Services from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of FBIZ opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In other news, Director Jason R. Graham purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $47,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,141.40. This trade represents a 45.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph R. Kauten purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,336.80. This represents a 50.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.