Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 67,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 68,027 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Investar by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 145,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $21.27 on Monday. Investar Holding Corporation has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $209.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

Investar Increases Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Investar had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Investar from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

