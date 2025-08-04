Cwm LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 27.0% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 118,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 543,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $56.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 733.33%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

